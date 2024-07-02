These new laws just took effect in Connecticut for 2024

New laws take effect for 2024 in Connecticut

New laws take effect for 2024 in Connecticut

New laws take effect for 2024 in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut had several new laws take effect on July 1, 2024.

From the school age cut-off to surveillance cameras meant to catch drivers who blow by buses, there are nearly 100 new laws to learn about.

New laws for CT schools and buses

Connecticut public schools will now be open to all children who turn five on or before Sept. 1 of the school year. Previously, it was Jan. 1 of the school year.

Parents or guardians can request to have a child under the age of five assessed and admitted if school administrators determine they are ready.

Towns can also start installing live video cameras on school buses to capture drivers who don't stop and go around buses. Towns will track yearly reports with the number of violations and fines collected.

Warning signs will be posted on buses that have cameras, and they can only record a vehicle's license plate, not the driver or passengers. If police review the video and determine a violation was committed, they will issue a summons.

Drivers can appeal on the grounds of things like they were avoiding injury or property damage, they were taking part in a funeral procession, or their car was reported stolen.

Other new laws starting July 1 in CT

Some other new laws require social media companies to comply with requests to delete the accounts of minors.

Another establishes a Fallen Officer Fund to provide money and health insurance for the families of police officers killed in the line of duty.

One also expands the state requirements for licensed hairdressers and barbers to include training on textured hair services.

See the full list of new laws starting in Connecticut on the General Assembly's website here.