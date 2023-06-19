Connecticut lawmakers pushing for legislation to improve Black maternal health care

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Lawmakers in Connecticut are taking action to address a health crisis affecting Black mothers.

They say Black women are more than three times as likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women and are pushing for legislation that will save lives.

"We'll basically address the environmental and social determinates that cause this disparity in health care," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

"Let us not be mistaken. This impacts all women ... but white women fare the best, and that is because this is rooted in what we know is racism and the way the system has been designed," Rep. Robyn Porter said.

Among other things, the 13 bills included in the legislation would invest in digital tools to improve maternal health in underserved areas and improve care for moms with mental health conditions.