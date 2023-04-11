Connecticut leaders fired up after Texas judge rules to halt FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone

Local leaders fired up after federal judges rule on abortion pill

Local leaders fired up after federal judges rule on abortion pill

Local leaders fired up after federal judges rule on abortion pill

CONNECTICUT -- The abortion pill mifepristone is due to be pulled off pharmacy shelves by Friday, setting up a potential legal fight that could go all the way to the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department is appealing a Texas federal judge's order to halt FDA approval of mifepristone, which has been on the market since 2000.

Another federal judge issued a ruling to protect access in more than a dozen states, including Connecticut.

READ MORE: Justice Department asks appeals court to pause "extraordinary and unprecedented" abortion pill ruling

"This is just total b-------," said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong.

Fired up Connecticut leaders held a news conference in response to Friday's ruling suspending federal approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

"Just reflects this ongoing, deep-seated abiding pervasive, pernicious misogyny in our law," said Tong.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a 67-page order halting the approval while a lawsuit about the drug, brought by anti-abortion rights groups and doctors before him, continues.

Kacsmaryk wrote the FDA improperly approved the drug 23 years ago and ignored "legitimate safety concerns."

"We think that the judge totally got it right," said Katie Glenn, of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America.

READ MORE: Texas federal judge halts FDA approval of abortion pill mifepristone; Biden administration filing appeal

Kacsmaryk's ruling is on hold for seven days to allow the government to appeal.

"If a judge decides to substitute his preference, his personal opinion, for that of scientists and medical professionals, what drug isn't subject to some kind of legal challenge?" said Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

The FDA insists its procedures followed scientific process and that, in the decades since the drug's approval, serious side effects are very rare.

"This ruling is an extreme abuse of power," said New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is calling on the FDA to ignore the judge's ruling.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a Republican from Texas, is threatening to defund FDA programs if it ignores the ruling.

"If the administration wants to not, not lead this ruling, not live up to this ruling, then we're going to have a problem," Gonzales said.

READ MORE: Biden administration says disregarding abortion pill ruling would set "dangerous precedent"

A federal judge in Washington, appointed by former President Barack Obama, blocked any changes to mifepristone's availability in 17 states and the District of Columbia, where Democrats sued to protect availability.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on politicians to come together to fight the Texas ruling.

"I want everybody involved in this, red state and blue state, legislators on both sides of the aisle," said Lamont.

Mifepristone is one of two drugs used for medical abortions. Another drug, misoprostol, is sometimes used alone for abortions.

In its appeal, the Justice Department is seeking a stay of the decision that would allow the drug to stay on the market while legal proceedings continue.