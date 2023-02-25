Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Ned Lamont proposes legislation to reduce cost of health care in Connecticut

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Lamont proposes legislation lowering cost of health care
Gov. Lamont proposes legislation lowering cost of health care 00:23

HARTFORD, Conn. -- The cost of health care in Connecticut could be going down.

Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed legislation to reduce unnecessary charges and increase competition between providers.

The state would also be able to purchase prescription drugs at cheaper rates and eliminate some hospital fees.

The governor said his legislation will focus on making health care more affordable for residents and employers.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 24, 2023 / 7:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.