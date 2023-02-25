Gov. Ned Lamont proposes legislation to reduce cost of health care in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. -- The cost of health care in Connecticut could be going down.
Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed legislation to reduce unnecessary charges and increase competition between providers.
The state would also be able to purchase prescription drugs at cheaper rates and eliminate some hospital fees.
The governor said his legislation will focus on making health care more affordable for residents and employers.
