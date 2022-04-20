Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont pledges to sign key abortion bill

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has pledged to sign a key abortion bill.

He says he wants to reaffirm the state's commitment to protecting reproductive rights.

"The culture wars are lapping up across our shores here in Connecticut, and we're standing together. We're making sure that when it comes to our women, when it comes to our choice, when it comes to these cultural wars, we stand on behalf of the women in the state of Connecticut, and that's not gonna change," Lamont said Tuesday.

This comes months before a major Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.