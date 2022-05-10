Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to sign abortion rights bill aimed at protecting patients and providers

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is set to sign reproductive rights legislation into law Tuesday.

The bill expands abortion access in the state. It also protects medical providers and patients seeking abortion care in Connecticut who may be traveling from other states that have outlawed abortion.

It will be the first law in the country that offers this protection.

The legislation comes after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may overturn the law legalizing abortion.

The bill signing ceremony gets underway at 10 a.m. Tuesday.