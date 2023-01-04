Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to be sworn in for second term
HARTFORD, CONN. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is being sworn in Wednesday in Hartford.
He and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz are holding office for their second terms.
The inauguration ceremony is taking place at the William A. O'Neill State Armory.
Grammy Award winner and Connecticut native Michael Bolton will sing the Star Spangled Banner.
The festivities end later tonight with an inaugural ball.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.