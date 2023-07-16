Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says engineers will evaluate roads across state for flood damage

WATERBURY, Conn. -- Flooding closed down roads in Waterbury on Sunday.

A tow truck was brought in to remove a car from standing water at a busy intersection.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says engineers will now evaluate damage to the roads across the state.

"Department of Transportation ... we're going around the state, taking a second look at all the bridges, making sure they're reinforced. Going along the railway, making sure the embankments there are still holding," Lamont said.

Connecticut officials are reminding people to avoid driving through standing water, even if roads are reopened.