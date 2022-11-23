Connecticut receives first multi-million dollar payment from historic settlement in opioid crisis

STAMFORD, Conn. -- The state of Connecticut has received its first multi-million dollar payment after reaching a historic settlement in the opioid crisis.

"Connecticut has received $42,786,000 from Johnson & Johnson as part of its first payments in the national opioid settlement," Attorney General William Tong said.

Last year, Connecticut led negotiations with 52 states and territories in reaching a $26 billion settlement with the nation's three major drug distributors, as well as Johnson & Johnson.

READ MORE: Purdue Pharma, U.S. states agree to new opioid settlement

Connecticut will receive approximately $300 million over the next 18 years.

Tong says 85% of the money will go towards opioid treatment and prevention programs.