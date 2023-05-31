Watch CBS News
Thousands of early childhood educators in Connecticut receive bonuses from state

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Child care workers in Connecticut received bonuses from the state.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he included $70 million in the budget to help stabilize the child care industry and support its workforce.

Payments went to about 21,000 early childhood educators.

Full-time employees received $1,700, and part-time employees got $650 each.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

