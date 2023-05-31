Thousands of early childhood educators in Connecticut receive bonuses from state
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Child care workers in Connecticut received bonuses from the state.
Gov. Ned Lamont said he included $70 million in the budget to help stabilize the child care industry and support its workforce.
Payments went to about 21,000 early childhood educators.
Full-time employees received $1,700, and part-time employees got $650 each.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.