Fisherman Jonathan Rodgers sets barracuda state record in Connecticut

MONTAUK, N.Y. -- A fisherman in Connecticut now holds the barracuda state record.

Jonathan Rogers reeled in a 48-inch, 19-pound great barracuda just south of Montauk.

Connecticut Fish and Wildlife says saltwater records and trophy fish caught outside of Connecticut still qualify if the vessel's home port is in the state.

New State Record (exotic category) and first for this species - Great Barracuda Angler = Jonathan Rogers Length =...

Posted by Connecticut Fish and Wildlife on Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Authorities say it set a state record for the exotic category and the first for the species.

First published on September 5, 2023 / 7:25 PM

