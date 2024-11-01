Connecticut safeguards ballot drop boxes with fire suppression devices

GREENWICH, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is sending all its towns and cities fire suppression devices to help safeguard ballot drop boxes.

Greenwich Town Clerk Jackie Budkins says Connecticut mandated the devices be installed after ballot box fires in Washington and Oregon, which may have been set to protest the Israel-Hamas war.

The drop boxes targeted in Oregon had fire suppression devices, and only a few ballots were damaged, but the devices did not work in the drop box in Washington.

"For our own protection, it's needed, but I think it's a sad state," Budkins said.

"Firestop" canisters used to protect ballot drop boxes

The official drop boxes for absentee ballots are now protected by "Firestop" canisters. Video shows how heat causes the canisters to burst open and drop a powder to extinguish flames.

A fire marshal did the installation in Greenwich.

"We want to make sure that trust and faith in government and the electoral process is there. This is a step towards that," Greenwich First Selectman Fred Camillo said.

Fire suppression is not the only security measure Connecticut is taking to protect these drop boxes.

The state will require all drop box locations to be monitored by surveillance cameras by July 2025. Greenwich got a head start; cameras have already been installed.

Greenwich voter Kathy McLennan finds the need for such measures.

"I think it's disgraceful, and I think it's just part of the breakdown of civility in our society today," she said.