Gov. Ned Lamont announces proposals to close loopholes in Connecticut's assault weapons ban

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is taking more steps in an effort to end gun violence.

He announced Thursday new proposals to close loopholes in the state's assault weapons ban.

One would raise the age to purchase all firearms to 21.

"As the world changes, we've got to change every day. That's what these gun safety rules are about. That's what 21 years of age is all about. That's what it means to strengthen, you know, some of the end arounds that make these weapons into assault-style weapons and dangerous," Lamont said.

Lamont will present a package of proposals to curb gun violence to the General Assembly in February.

