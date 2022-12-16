Watch CBS News
Congress passes fire safety bill following deadly Bronx high-rise fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Congress passed a fire safety bill Thursday aimed to prevent another tragic fire.

Earlier this year, in January, 17 people were killed, including eight children, at the Twin Parks North West Apartments in Fordham Heights, the Bronx.

Investigators say a faulty space heater caused the fire.

RELATED STORY: New fire safety laws aim to prevent another tragedy, like Bronx high-rise blaze that killed 17

The legislation would allow the United States Fire Administration to send safety specialists to help investigate major fires.

They would then provide recommendations to prevent future blazes.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

