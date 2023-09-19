Watch CBS News
Students from Upper East Side synagogue collect donations for asylum seekers

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A donation drive was held on the Upper East Side on Monday to collect emergency supplies for asylum seekers.

Students from Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun went around the neighborhood asking people to donate.

"Like, anything like clothes, toiletries, anything like backpacks for people who don't have that stuff," said student Morrie Friedman. "I always wanted to help people in need."

"God willing, they should know all about charity, all about giving. God willing, they should experience it firsthand," said Ruthie Hollander, with Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun.

They were also able to raise $1,200, which will be used to purchase generators.

