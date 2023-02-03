Watch CBS News
New Yorkers rally in favor of congestion pricing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A rally was held in upper Manhattan on Thursday in favor of congestion pricing, which is expected to go into effect later this year.

The controversial tolling plan is being held up by the federal government, which must approve an environmental study.

Once the feds give the green light, rates will be set for vehicles entering the Central Business District below 60th Street.

Advocates say revenue from the tolling is needed to improve mass transit.

"The entire system throughout our region, all of its millions of riders, deserve, need and pay for a better system, better tracks, better cars, elevators, accessibility improvements," said Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA.

The rally was held near the George Washington Bridge in response to a recent rally held by New Jersey lawmakers who are trying to stop the project.

