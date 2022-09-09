17-year-old shot near Coney Island high school; 2nd student injured in a shooting this week

NEW YORK -- A student was shot near a high school in Brooklyn on Friday, marking the second after-school shooting this week in the borough.

On Wednesday, a charter school student was shot and killed in Downtown Brooklyn.

Friday's shooting happened after 1 p.m. on Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue in Coney Island.

Police say a 17-year-old student at nearby Lincoln High School was shot once in the stomach across the street, off school grounds. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Students had an early dismissal Friday for teacher meetings.

One man told CBS2's Alice Gainer he heard at least three gunshots.

"Not the first time you hear that. Second time this week. It's every day. It's not a surprise," he said.

"Especially with what happened this past Wednesday, with the shooting of Unique Smith, the charter school student at the park across from Westinghouse High School, I mean, this right now, the violence, the rampant gun violence that's in the streets, that's in our communities is, again, directly impacting our children, and it's making the commute to and from school really dangerous for our children," said Mona Davids, with the New York City School Safety Coalition.

The Department of Education released the following statement:

"The safety of our students is our absolutely top priority. Following a non-school related incident in the community, this school went into a shelter-in, which has now been lifted. We will fully support NYPD on their ongoing investigation and will be offering supports to the students and entire school community."

Police say they're looking for one male who fled. As for what led up to the shooting, that's under investigation.