Watch CBS News

65-year-old woman hospitalized after Coney Island high-rise fire

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Woman hurt in Coney Island fire 00:16

NEW YORK -- A 65-year-old woman was hospitalized after a high-rise fire overnight in Coney Island. 

Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to an apartment building on West 25th Street. 

Authorities said the fire was contained to just one unit.

The woman was rushed to an area hospital, but there was no word on her condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 24, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.