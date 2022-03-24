65-year-old woman hospitalized after Coney Island high-rise fire
NEW YORK -- A 65-year-old woman was hospitalized after a high-rise fire overnight in Coney Island.
Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. to an apartment building on West 25th Street.
Authorities said the fire was contained to just one unit.
The woman was rushed to an area hospital, but there was no word on her condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.