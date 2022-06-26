Watch CBS News
Coney Island Cyclone turns 95 years old

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The world-famous Coney Island Cyclone turns 95 years old on Sunday.

In celebration of the milestone, the first 95 people in line for the roller coaster on Sunday ride for free. 

It's part of festivities all weekend long at Luna Park with music, balloon art, face painting and stilt walkers. 

The Cyclone, which opened in 1927, is a New York City landmark and listed in the National Register of Historic Places. 

First published on June 26, 2022 / 11:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

