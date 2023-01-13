Suspect threw bottle of liquid at subway conductor on Upper West Side, MTA says

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a suspect accused of assaulting a subway conductor with a bottle Friday morning on the Upper West Side.

The woman, 39, was hit in the face with a bottle of liquid while working on a northbound B train, according to the MTA.

Investigators said the liquid was not caustic, but the conductor was visibly upset while being checked by EMTs.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at 81st Street and Central Park West, near the Museum of Natural History.

Subway riders told CBS2 they saw a heavy police presence after it happened.

"I'm also a woman, a female in New York City. So I always try to take care of myself, be careful, pay attention to where I am and my surroundings, and believe that crime could happen anywhere," one rider said.

"As a woman and it was my first time on the subway, I wouldn't have gone by myself," said Kylie Brommer, from Seattle.

"I watch my back everywhere, because of my kids also. Anywhere I am, I'm always looking behind," said Jasmine Gonzalez.

"You have to watch your back whether it's on the train or just in the street," said Jeremy Gonzalez.

"Attacking a conductor. I can't imagine why that would be. That seems much more random and weird and strange, which is more frightening in that sense," one man said.

The conductor was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.