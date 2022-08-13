Watch CBS News
Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into Bronx deli, makes off with safe

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a burglary at a Bronx deli on Aug. 12, 2022.
Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a burglary at a Bronx deli on Aug. 12, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

NEW YORK - Police are trying to identify an alleged burglar who broke into a Bronx deli early Friday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. at Guzman Deli on Sherman Avenue in the Concourse Village neighborhood.

According to police, a man used a stick to lift the deli's front gate and crawled under to get inside.

Police say the man then took about $1,000 from the cash register and stole a safe containing about $10,000.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on August 13, 2022 / 5:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

