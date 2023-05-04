DEA: $5 million worth of fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx
NEW YORK -- The Drug Enforcement Administration made a big drug bust in the Concourse section of the Bronx over the weekend.
The DEA says agents found fentanyl pills and powder in the gas tank of a car on Sunday.
When they stopped the car, agents say a dog alerted them to the drugs.
Pictures on the suspect's phone then led them to what appeared to be hidden access to the gas tank from inside the car.
The $5 million in fentanyl is believed to have originated in Mexico.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.