DEA: $5 million worth of fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx

DEA: $5M in fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx

DEA: $5M in fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx

DEA: $5M in fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The Drug Enforcement Administration made a big drug bust in the Concourse section of the Bronx over the weekend.

The DEA says agents found fentanyl pills and powder in the gas tank of a car on Sunday.

When they stopped the car, agents say a dog alerted them to the drugs.

Pictures on the suspect's phone then led them to what appeared to be hidden access to the gas tank from inside the car.

The $5 million in fentanyl is believed to have originated in Mexico.