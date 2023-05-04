Watch CBS News
Local News

DEA: $5 million worth of fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

DEA: $5M in fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx
DEA: $5M in fentanyl found in car's gas tank in the Bronx 00:22

NEW YORK -- The Drug Enforcement Administration made a big drug bust in the Concourse section of the Bronx over the weekend.

The DEA says agents found fentanyl pills and powder in the gas tank of a car on Sunday.

When they stopped the car, agents say a dog alerted them to the drugs.

Pictures on the suspect's phone then led them to what appeared to be hidden access to the gas tank from inside the car.

The $5 million in fentanyl is believed to have originated in Mexico.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 8:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.