Concerns grow over national shortage of asthma medicine albuterol

NEW YORK -- There's fear a nationwide shortage of the asthma medication albuterol could worsen after a major manufacturer shut down operations.

CBS2 has more on what patients should know.

At St. Barnabas Hospital in the Bronx, doctors are keeping a finger on the pulse of a growing albuterol shortage. The borough has one of the highest asthma rates in the country.

"Right now, it's concerning for us. We just came out of respiratory season, and we are moving to allergy season, so it is important we stay on top of our medications," said Dr. Ruth Cassidy, chief pharmacy officer at St. Barnabas.

FLASHBACK: New drug designed to help those suffering from asthma or eczema working wonders for some dealing with hair loss

The drug has been on the Food and Drug Administration's shortage list since last October. Akorn Pharmaceuticals, a major manufacturer, recently filed for bankruptcy, closing several U.S. facilities.

The drug comes in several forms, but a specific dosage used in nebulizers, the liquid solution, was hit the hardest.

"Anytime there is any kind of disturbance in the market, you'll see almost a panic purchase and we people try to stock up, so you always want to stay ahead of the curve," Cassidy said.

The shortage poses the greatest challenge for hospitals, but can be a problem for those who use a form of the drug at home.

Westchester County Medical Center Pulmonologist Karyi Coyle says there are alternatives patients can request with their doctors.

"They can try the albuterol inhaler via a spacer device and see if that works for them as well," Coyle said.

Thanks to preplanning, doctors at St. Barnabas say their supply remains strong.

"We will unit dose, prepack just exactly the dose that they need for the patient. Make sure there is no waste at all," Cassidy said.

The FDA says it's actively working with manufactures to address the shortage. One of the solutions could be temporary importation by foreign suppliers.