Con Edison set to return to Upper West Side apartment building that has been without heat for weeks

UWS residents hope for update after weeks of no heat

UWS residents hope for update after weeks of no heat

UWS residents hope for update after weeks of no heat

NEW YORK -- Con Edison crews are expected to return to a Manhattan apartment building that has been without heat for the past three weeks.

Residents say even with space heaters running and multiple layers on, temperatures inside are still unbearable.

They say when they approached the building's management about the problem, the staff pointed the finger at Con Ed.

The utility company told CBS New York it had the heat turned off while crews work to repair a corroded gas pipe in front of the building on West 74th Street on the Upper West Side.

Residents say they were offered space heaters, but they're worried that will raise their electric bills or become a fire hazard.

"If everybody has multiple space heaters on 24 hours, that could overload the electrical system of the building and cause a fire," resident Karin Deville said.

Con Edison said it turned the building's cooking gas back on January 5th, but it did not turn on gas for heat because of interior work still being done to the plumbing. The utility company said a final inspection should take place Tuesday.

CBS New York reached out to the building's owner, but heard no response.