Con Edison manager gives tips for conserving energy this summer as the heat sizzles

CBS2 has ways you can save on your energy bill this summer

NEW YORK -- Manhattan artist Lizzie Atlas knows summer means a sizzle that is coming to drive her off her stoop and into her studio apartment.

On Wednesday, she flipped the switch to power on her air conditioner for the first time this year. She knows from previous summers her electric bill will dramatically increase -- more than double.

"In the winter it's like 85 and in the summer it's like 200," Atlas said.

"Your bills will go up because you're using more energy to keep cool in the summer," said Helen Lee, Con Edison's Energy Efficiency Program manager.

Lee said residents with window air conditioning units should inspect them now.

"If the filters are clean. If they're not, get those clean, make sure the AC is running efficiently as possible," Lee said. "See if you may be able to raise [the thermostat] a degree or two while still maintaining a comfortable and healthy environment."

You'll see an estimated 3% savings for each added degree, according to Con Edison research.

"See if there is any ways for cold air to sneak out of your room and if you do find those areas you can seal them up," Lee said. "Ceiling fans are definitely effective In the summer. You can turn the fan counterclockwise, and it can bring the cold air from the bottom of the room, so it's spread throughout the room and keeps the room cooler."

Lee added, "about 40% of unwanted energy actually comes through our windows so pulling down the shade, closing the blinds are great ways to keep your room cool."

Lee said refrigerators can waste energy so you need to check it.

"If you clean the coils, it can help the refrigerator do its job without using additional energy," Lee explained,

On the hottest days ahead, you can find relief inside a public library and in malls. The city also occasionally sets up and cooling centers.

When Atlas goes in search of cool spots in the city, she remembers to shut the AC off.

Payment help from Con Ed includes the Level Payment Program, which analyzes and estimates your annual bill--allowing you go pay a similar amount every month of the year.