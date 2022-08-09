Watch CBS News
Con Ed asks some Brooklyn neighborhoods to conserve energy

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK - The extreme heat has Con Edison asking some Brooklyn communities to conserve energy. 

The request comes as crews work to repair equipment. 

The affected area includes more than 100,000 customers in Williamsburg, Greenpoint, Bed-Stuy and Bushwick. 

Con Ed says it reduced voltage in the area by 8%, but they're requesting the public's help. 

"To help us keep the system cool, so we can make the repairs before anything larger happens," said Con Ed spokesperson Alfonso Quiroz. "You can set your thermostat on your AC a little bit higher... another possible thing - don't run your dishwasher, don't do a load of laundry until later at night." 

Monday night, Con Ed made the same request to some customers in Queens, and for the same reason. 

