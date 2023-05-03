Companies less committed to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, report finds
NEW YORK -- America is one of the most diverse countries in the world, but a new report shows more companies are cutting their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.
We spoke with Dr. Arthur Langer, professor at Columbia University's Teachers College and founder of the nonprofit Workforce Opportunity Services, to learn why.
CLICK HERE to read the report from Development Dimensions International.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Workforce Opportunity Services.
