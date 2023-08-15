Watch CBS News
Local News

Commuter Alert: Subway "M" line to undergo construction at end of August

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- There is a commuter alert for subway riders who use the "M" line.

The MTA has announced track reconstruction work that will require the line to shut down for several days.

Service will be suspended at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 30 and is set to resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 5.

For information on service alternatives, please click here.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 11:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.