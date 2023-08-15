Commuter Alert: Subway "M" line to undergo construction at end of August
NEW YORK -- There is a commuter alert for subway riders who use the "M" line.
The MTA has announced track reconstruction work that will require the line to shut down for several days.
Service will be suspended at 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 30 and is set to resume at 5 a.m. on Sept. 5.
For information on service alternatives, please click here.
