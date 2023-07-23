Watch CBS News
Local News

Commuter Alert: Overnight closures at Holland Tunnel begin Sunday night

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

New York-bound traffic in Holland Tunnel to be suspended during overnight hours
New York-bound traffic in Holland Tunnel to be suspended during overnight hours 00:20

NEW YORK -- Closures in the Holland Tunnel begin Sunday night.

All New York City-bound traffic in the tunnel will be suspended during the overnight hours, starting at 11 p.m. and last through Aug. 5, as crews install flood mitigation measures.

The closures take effect every day except Saturday.

The New Jersey-bound side will remain open.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 23, 2023 / 7:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.