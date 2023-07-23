Commuter Alert: Overnight closures at Holland Tunnel begin Sunday night
NEW YORK -- Closures in the Holland Tunnel begin Sunday night.
All New York City-bound traffic in the tunnel will be suspended during the overnight hours, starting at 11 p.m. and last through Aug. 5, as crews install flood mitigation measures.
The closures take effect every day except Saturday.
The New Jersey-bound side will remain open.
