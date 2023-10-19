Commuter Alert: Bridge replacement to snarl traffic on I-95 near Exit 17 in Westport, Conn. this weekend

WESTPORT, Conn. - There's a weekend traffic alert for a major interstate highway.

Drivers should expect significant delays Friday night to Monday morning on a busy stretch of I-95.

We have what drivers need to know.

Massive platforms have been built on either side of I-95 at Exit 17 in Westport. Now, workers are getting ready for the big moment.

Starting Friday night, northbound traffic will be diverted into the southbound lanes. The existing bridge over Saugatuck Avenue will be demolished, and the first platform, built adjacent to the interstate, will slide on big rails to fill the hole in the highway.

"A push-jack system with hydraulics that will slide this bridge right into place, right after the existing one has been [demolished]," Michael Rosenblatt of the Conn. Department of Transportation said.

The approach is known as "ABC."

"Which is accelerated bridge construction," Rosenblatt said.

A closer look at the replacement section for the bridge near Exit 17 on I-95 in Westport, Conn. CBS2

Building the entire replacement section off to the side means one weekend of traffic disruption, as opposed to months of lane closures.

That platform is the size of two basketball courts. Pushing it into place will take hours. The hydraulics can move it at about five feet an hour.

The weekend closing of Exit 17 and diversion of northbound traffic is expected to jam traffic in both directions on I-95 and nearby local roads.

"It's gonna be very, very congested and it's gonna take time to get through town. So if you don't need to be in this part of the state, please stay away," Lt. Eric Woods the Westport Police said.

Fifty workers will have 60 hours to get it all done before Monday morning rush hour.

They'll do it again on the southbound sign on the weekend of Nov. 3.

The bridge replacement and related work on I-95 has a price tag just north of $100 million. Federal highway funds are covering 90% of the cost.