Community League of the Heights among $1 million grant recipients

NEW YORK - Amazon co-founder MacKenzie Scott continues to share her wealth with another round of game-changing donations to nonprofits around the country. More than 300 organizations received $1 million or more in unrestricted funds from Yield Giving.

One of the recipients is the Community League of The Heights, where for 72 years, the team has offered vital services to neighbors like housing, education and nutrition. Now the $1 million gift will help them secure and expand plans for the future.

The CLOTH 2.0 master plan is about to take off to new Heights, with more money in the bank. The grant comes just ahead of the grand reopening of CLOTH's renovated pantry, which was the only nearby source of free food for neighbors during the pandemic.

"Coupled with these funds, we will be able to expand," said CLOTH executive director Yvonne Stennett. "For instance, we'll be able to do more fresh produce."

The funds come with no restrictions, leaving discretion entirely up to the CLOTH team to use the money wherever it is needed most.

"They need to be able to adapt to those changing needs," explained CLOTH board member Myles Monaghan, "and a source like this from MacKenzie Scott offers CLOTH the chance to continue to innovate, continue to address those needs as they change and grow."

One of the immediate impacts will be seen in CLOTH's after-school program at the nonprofit's school, Community Health Academy of the Heights.

"Our waiting list is tremendous," said program director Jon-Paul Dyson. "We're capped at 100. The school serves 475. We want to serve 475. Now we can look towards that route."

Also among the first changes, giving staff extra change in their pockets. The ongoing strain on resources had CLOTH struggling to keep up with annual 3% raises.

"If you get a grant, it's usually renewed at the same rate, so it becomes very difficult for you to give year after year the increases that staff really deserve and should have," Stennett said.

The nonprofit will now be able to continue transforming the community, with confidence.

"We came up with a million dollars, and we're going to change hopefully a million lives," Dyson said.

All together, 44 organizations across New York received funds in this round of donations – as well as five in New Jersey. For the full list, click here.

Have a story idea or tip in Harlem? Email Jessi by CLICKING HERE.