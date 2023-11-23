Community joins together for second annual vegan Thanksgiving dinner at Queensbridge Houses

NEW YORK -- Some tables chose to forgo the Thanksgiving turkey in favor of a vegan option this year.

Members of the community joined together for a free -- entirely vegan -- meal at the Queensbridge Houses.

Organizers said it's about supporting those in need, while showcasing the delicious possibilities for meatless meals.

"A lot of people don't have food, a lot of people don't have community, a lot of people don't have family," organizer Lashawn "Suga Ray" Marston told CBS New York. "So I just wanted to do something to bring people together."

One person said they brought vegan ziti, white and Spanish rice, fried cabbage and barbecue cauliflower. The founder of Organics Love Tree also said he supplied barbeque vegan ribs, mac & cheese and collard greens.

The free event is in its second year, and organizers said they're already looking forward to next Thanksgiving.