See it: Vapor trail from SpaceX launch visible in Tri-State Area

People across country witness SpaceX vapor trail
NEW YORK -- SpaceX had a successful launch Saturday night, and people in the Tri-State Area saw the aftermath.

Liftoff took place at Cape Canaveral in Florida.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster launched 52 Starlink satellites to orbit, which provide internet service for people around the world.

The rocket's vapor trail as it burned through the atmosphere was visible up the East Coast.

This was the fourth launch and landing for Falcon 9 and SpaceX's 43rd orbital mission of the year so far.

September 24, 2022

