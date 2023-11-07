Watch CBS News
Comedian Paul Mecurio taking "Permission to Speak" on the road for national tour

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Paul Mecurio is an Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian who works and appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

He also has a Broadway show called "Permission to Speak," where audience members are invited on stage to talk about their personal stories in an open and laugh-out-loud environment. 

Now, he's taking the show on the road with a national tour starting this Saturday at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in New Jersey. 

We spoke with him in the studio about the show, what he wants audience to take away, and his journey from Wall Street to late night television. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on November 7, 2023 / 11:12 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

