Comedian Paul Mecurio taking "Permission to Speak" on the road for national tour

NEW YORK -- Paul Mecurio is an Emmy and Peabody Award winning comedian who works and appears on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

He also has a Broadway show called "Permission to Speak," where audience members are invited on stage to talk about their personal stories in an open and laugh-out-loud environment.

Now, he's taking the show on the road with a national tour starting this Saturday at the Pollak Theatre at Monmouth University in New Jersey.

We spoke with him in the studio about the show, what he wants audience to take away, and his journey from Wall Street to late night television.

