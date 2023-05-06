Watch CBS News
Individual taken into custody after barricading in room inside Mandarin Oriental hotel in Columbus Circle

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say a person who was barricaded inside a hotel room in Columbus Circle was taken into custody Friday.

The situation began around 7:30 p.m. on the 54th floor of the Mandarin Oriental hotel.

Police say the person was not armed and the hotel was not evacuated.

It's unclear why they were holed up inside.

