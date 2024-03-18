Columbia celebrates 1st NCAA Tournament appearance after surprise at-large bid

NEW YORK -- March Madness takes hold at Columbia University after the women's basketball team earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

There was an explosion of emotions Sunday when the Lions learned they were in the tournament for the first time in program history.

"We just saw our name, we were like, 'Oh my god!'" said sophomore guard Perri Page.

"I was speechless. I was so excited," said senior forward Paige Lauder.

"I don't think I've had a happier moment in my life," said junior point guard Kitty Henderson.

The Lions, co-champions of the Ivy League, hit the court hard Monday in preparation for their First Four matchup against Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

Senior shooting guard Abbey Hsu, Columbia's all-time leading scorer with more than 2,000 points, has her sights set on a future in the WNBA.

"Hearing our name, it's a moment that I'm never going to forget the rest of my life," said Hsu.

Hsu said she's so excited to experience the madness with her teammates, including sisters Kitty and Fliss Henderson.

"I'm just excited to show people what we can do. I know we can go far in this tournament," said Kitty.

"It's amazing," Fliss, a freshman guard.

Lauder said her post-graduate plans are set with a career in finance right here in the Big Apple.

"What better way to end my career than going dancing with my team," said Lauder.

Coach Megan Griffith, the winningest coach in Columbia women's basketball history, said the team's versatility is its greatest attribute.

"We just have such a unique blend of multiple ball handlers on the court. Again, everybody can shoot," said Griffith. "I'm not trying to look too far ahead. I'm just trying to enjoy this moment. But if we take care of business and, again, if we execute our game plan, I think we'll keep dancing."

"For me, I'm going to say we're going to the Sweet 16. We're gonna surprise some people," said Page.

Perhaps this will be the Cinderella story that captures headlines and hearts.