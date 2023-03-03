Columbia University drops standardized test requirements for undergraduate admissions

NEW YORK -- Columbia University is dropping standardized test requirements for undergraduate admissions.

That means applicants will no longer have to send SAT and ACT scores.

In a statement, the university said that it crafted its application to allow flexibility "for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents."

In response to the pandemic, several schools dropped entrance exam requirements, but Columbia appears to be the first Ivy League school to adopt the test-optional policy indefinitely.