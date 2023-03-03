Watch CBS News
Local News

Columbia University drops standardized test requirements for undergraduate admissions

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Columbia University adopts test-optional policy indefinitely
Columbia University adopts test-optional policy indefinitely 00:38

NEW YORK -- Columbia University is dropping standardized test requirements for undergraduate admissions.

That means applicants will no longer have to send SAT and ACT scores.

In a statement, the university said that it crafted its application to allow flexibility "for students to represent themselves fully and showcase their academic talents."

In response to the pandemic, several schools dropped entrance exam requirements, but Columbia appears to be the first Ivy League school to adopt the test-optional policy indefinitely.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 2, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.