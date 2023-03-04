Columbia University women's basketball team on verge of program's first Ivy League title and NCAA Tournament bid

NEW YORK -- March Madness is around the corner and four local teams could make the NCAA women's basketball tournament.

The Columbia Lions, one of the four, are on the verge of making the tournament for the first time ever.

"We're usually the nerds that aren't really that athletic," said senior forward Kaitlyn Davis. "That's often what people think about our league. But when you come to a game you find out that's not exactly the case."

Columbia has become a force in the Ivy League. On Saturday night, they could win the conference title and a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament, both for the first time ever.

"It will be an amazing feat once we clinch this on Saturday, and that's not the end of it. So this is not the end goal for us," said Davis.

"It means a lot. We're all very excited bet we're nowhere near done yet and we still have a lot to prove," said senior guard Jaida Patrick.

Head Coach Megan Griffith has changed the culture at Columbia, a school where winning hasn't been the norm.

"Coming here and effecting positive change in people was my bigger, broader goal. But, you coach and you play to play in March," said Griffith.

Abby Hsu, a junior guard for the Lions, leads the nation in 3-pointers per game and is a mid-major player of the year candidate.

"It's a rewarding fact that, hey, all the hard work you've put in has paid off, and you chose the right place because you are developing as a player," said Hsu.

"She's the hardest worker in the gym every, single day. We're just trying to get her to embrace that leadership role a little bit more, but her playing speaks very loud and clear for itself," said Griffith.

The team is one step away from realizing their dreams of dancing in March.