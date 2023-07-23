Colombian pride on full display as Independence Day Parade marches through Jackson Heights, Queens

Colombian pride on display as Independence Day Parade marches through Jackson Heights

Colombian pride on display as Independence Day Parade marches through Jackson Heights

Colombian pride on display as Independence Day Parade marches through Jackson Heights

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of Colombian Americans danced through the streets of Jackson Heights, Queens on Sunday for the annual Colombian Independence Day Parade.

CBS New York's Hannah Kliger was along Northern Boulevard to introduce us to some of the groups who work with the community behind the celebration.

It's a celebration of more than 200 years of independence from Spanish rule.

"Celebrate the freedom of Colombia. Our people are really happy," New Haven, Conn. resident Marcela Rua told Kliger.

It's also a display of the richness and beauty of Colombian culture.

"We are very proud to represent Colombia to everyone, to show our culture, our people," said attendee Freddy Barrios.

Dancers in traditional costumes salsa danced up Northern Boulevard from 69th Street to cheers from a crowd of loyal parade-goers.

"I came out to support her and I love Colombian people. They are so familiar, very kind, very humble," attendee Rafael Menedez said.

"It's to show the beautiful things that Colombia has," East Elmhurst, Queens resident Julietta Hocampo said.

The neighborhood has the largest Colombian population in the city. The parade was first held in the year 2000 and has become a community tradition ever since.

"This is the greatness of Queens and New York. We come from all different places, work hard, make the community even better and our kids lead better lives than us," said Sen. Chuck Schumer.

Yellow, blue and red flags brightened the streets as groups ranging from children's soccer clubs to senior dance programs came out to represent the community they serve.

"All my life I play in Colombia and now I'm working with the kids here," soccer coach Williams Torres said.

"We help seniors, people older, and we make therapy, salsa therapy. They enjoy it, they're so happy, we dance," said Lorena Correa Soto, director of Rumbon Kaleno.

July 20, 1810 was the official declaration of independence in Colombia, with celebrations happening both locally and abroad.