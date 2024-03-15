Colleagues gather to remember beloved teacher Elizabeth Rosa, killed by hit-and-run driver in Dumont, N.J.

Colleagues gather to remember beloved teacher killed by hit-and-run driver in Dumont, N.J.

Colleagues gather to remember beloved teacher killed by hit-and-run driver in Dumont, N.J.

Colleagues gather to remember beloved teacher killed by hit-and-run driver in Dumont, N.J.

DUMONT, N.J. -- A teacher and mother was killed in a hit-and-run in Bergen County on Thursday.

Now, a community is mourning a deep loss, as the search for the driver continues.

A small memorial sits at the corner of Madison and Washington avenues in Dumont. The location is where Elizabeth Rosa was hit by a car and killed on Thursday at around 5:20 p.m.

Police said the driver took off.

"I just feel terrible. I wanted to come and pay my respects. I was devastated when I heard the news," Kelly Moreno said.

Moreno is a close friend of Rosa's daughter. She said Rosa could always be counted on to brighten your day.

"Her laugh, her smile and everything just made you instantly in a better mood, and I really, really miss her. And I just can't believe that this has happened," Moreno said.

Rosa had been a first grade, dual-language teacher at Grieco Elementary School in Englewood since 2005. Officials there said she had an unwavering dedication to teaching and touched the lives of countless children.

Several of her colleagues and friends stopped by Friday afternoon to leave flowers at the scene of the tragedy.

"Liz was a vibrant person, kind, and loved her family. If there's one thing we could always say is that she always had her family present. So she will be sorely missed," colleague Mercedes Gill said.

Police are looking for the suspect in this deadly hit-and-run. Those who knew and loved Rosa said they want the driver to turn themselves in.

"I just really hope the driver comes forward and he owns up for what he did, because he hurt a lot of people," Moreno said.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact Dumont police or the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.