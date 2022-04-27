Colin Cyrus, 61, killed in South Jamaica house fire

NEW YORK -- One person is dead following a house fire in South Jamaica, Queens.

The FDNY responded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to a home on Bedell Street.

Fire officials said the flames started in the basement, and it took crews about 45 minutes to bring them under control.

Police identified the man who died as 61-year-old Colin Cyrus.

"There was a heavy, significant fire condition in the cellar. As soon as units made entry via the rear of this occupancy, they discovered one victim, who was found at the bottom of the cellar staircase," FDNY Dep. Chief Eugene Ditaranto said. "After that victim was removed, units were able to suppress the fire and conduct the rest of their searches throughout the building. No other victims were found."

The FDNY is now investigating whether the basement unit was a legal dwelling, along with the cause of the fire. Police say it does not appear to be suspicious.