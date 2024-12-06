It's the coldest day of the season so far in NYC. Here's when the arctic blast might end.

NEW YORK -- Friday holds the double distinction of being the coldest day of the week and coldest of the season so far, and the forecast is calling for more shivering temperatures through Saturday.

Most the day will be bright with a few more clouds in the mix this afternoon, but generally no precipitation to talk about. It's really all about the arctic blast, which has basically taken over the Midwest and the East Coast. That's pretty much the case elsewhere with the exception of Miami.

Friday night will be another cold one, so you'll have to bundle up when you head out tomorrow morning. Even into Saturday afternoon, it will still be on the chilly side, with temperatures struggling through the 30s.

There will likely be a hiccup Saturday night as some light snow and snow showers brush our northern suburbs. We are not expecting much, but it could be just enough to make the roads slick overnight.

By Sunday, temperatures climb into the 50s; so even if the area gets grazed with snow, much of it should melt.

The mild pattern will linger into next week with near and above normal temperatures expected. So, while we are talking about a couple rounds of active weather by then, it looks like they'll be mainly in the form of rain.

