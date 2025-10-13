Jersey Shore communities brace for another round of coastal flooding during high tide Monday afternoon

South Jersey residents are almost out of the woods as a nor'easter is slowly working its way out of the Philadelphia region. However, things could take a turn for the worse, and coastal flooding could ramp back up again once high tide hits Monday afternoon.

Those living in or visiting the Jersey Shore on Sunday felt the impacts of the coastal storm system the hardest. The storm pounded the shore, causing coastal flooding that filled the streets with inches of water and brought heavy winds, which caused power outages.

While floodwaters slightly receded down the shore Monday morning due to low tide, the upcoming high tide brings yet another fresh round of coastal flooding concerns.

Coastal flooding expected to ramp back up at high tide

The next round of high tide will arrive in the mid-to-late afternoon, between 1 and 2 p.m. on Monday. Our NEXT Weather team said we can expect another round of major coastal flooding on our Atlantic and Ocean County beaches, and even on parts of our Cape May County beaches.

Select areas in Cape May County and the Delaware beaches have been downgraded a bit to moderate coastal flooding ahead of the high tide this afternoon.

The next high tide cycle could produce 3 to 4 feet of water, above where it's supposed to be normally, according to our NEXT Weather team. Meaning, roads could be covered by 2 to 3 feet of water! Road closures are likely to go into effect, and water rescues are possible. Drivers are urged to stay off the roads as the storm moves through the region.

The mayor of North Wildwood said they have high-water vehicles parked outside the fire department with crews on standby in the event emergency help is needed.

Businesses and families in Ocean City told CBS News Philadelphia they're also keeping a close watch on the storm's movements.

"When the tide comes in, it goes under the boardwalk, and then it floods all these side streets, and then we can't even get out sometimes," said Rich Soltis, with Ocean City Coffee Company.

"We have a business just offshore, over at 34th street that's right on the marsh, so I'm heading there shortly, and we'll make sure as the tide is coming up, we're keeping an eye on where the water line is," said David Beyel, who lives in Ocean City. "I think everybody is a little concerned. I didn't see it last night at 1 a.m. I don't know if you saw it, but it was pretty high."

Here's a breakdown of past flooding numbers and predictions ahead of Monday afternoon. These numbers do not indicate the amount of water on the roadways, but rather the level of tide fluctuation.

Atlantic City flooding

Sunday afternoon : 6.43 feet

: 6.43 feet Monday morning : 6:04 feet

: 6:04 feet PREDICTED for Monday afternoon: 8 feet Monday afternoon (major)

At this level, flooding starts to become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread flooding of roadways in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville.

Vulnerable homes and businesses may be severely damaged or destroyed as water levels rise above this threshold. Numerous roads become impassable, and some neighborhoods may be isolated. The flood waters become a danger to anyone who attempts to cross on foot or in a vehicle.

Ocean City flooding

Sunday afternoon : 6.78 feet

: 6.78 feet Monday morning : 6.4 feet

: 6.4 feet PREDICTED for Monday afternoon: 7.54 feet (major)

At this level, flooding starts to become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread flooding of roadways in Ocean City and Somers Point.

Vulnerable homes and businesses may be severely damaged as water levels rise above this threshold. Numerous roads become impassable, and some neighborhoods may be isolated. The flood waters become a danger to anyone who attempts to cross on foot or in a vehicle.

Cape May flooding

Sunday afternoon : 7.65 feet

: 7.65 feet Monday morning : 6.79 feet

: 6.79 feet PREDICTED for Monday afternoon: 8 feet (moderate)

At this level, widespread flooding of roadways begins due to high water and/or wave action, with many roads becoming impassable in Wildwood Crest, Cape May and West Cape May. Lives may be at risk when people put themselves in harm's way. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur.

More Jersey Shore flooding insight

The following sites don't provide forecasts but will likely be in the moderate stage on Monday afternoon, near the levels of Sunday afternoon's high tide.

Avalon flooding

Sunday afternoon : 7.56 feet

: 7.56 feet Early Monday morning : 7.19 feet

: 7.19 feet Record: 9.7 feet

Stone Harbor flooding

Sunday afternoon : 7.84 feet

: 7.84 feet Early Monday morning : 7.38

: 7.38 Record: 9.4 feet

Sea Isle flooding

Sunday afternoon : 7.46 feet

: 7.46 feet Early Monday morning: 7.09 feet

7.09 feet Record: 9.9 feet

Lingering nor'easter impacts on the Philadelphia area

While the nor'easter has been more of an impact-maker along the coast than inland, the entire Philadelphia region has felt it.

Bands of showers will continue throughout the day on Monday. Fortunately, any wind alerts that were issued have expired. However, you can still expect blustery conditions, just not as extreme as Sunday.