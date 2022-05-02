Watch CBS News

Co-Op City gets $621.5 million refinancing deal for repairs, with tenants paying no additional fee

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Hochul, Schumer make affordable housing announcement 00:37

NEW YORK - Lawmakers announced a city, state and federal partnership to help maintain affordable housing in the Bronx. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and local elected officials announced a $621.5 million refinancing agreement for Co-Op City Monday morning. 

The deal will allow the housing development to make necessary repairs without raising maintenance costs for tenants and homeowners. 

"It's going to mean they can redo this whole place without charging you a nickle," Schumer said. 

"This is a long-term investment in not just buildings, not just in a place, but in the people," Hochul said. 

According to the governor, Co-Op City is currently home to 45,000 people. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 2, 2022 / 1:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.