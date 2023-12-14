Closing arguments begin in Jonathan Majors trial on charges of domestic violence against former girlfriend

NEW YORK -- Closing arguments got underway Thursday morning in actor Jonathan Majors' trial on accusations of assault and harassment of his now ex-girlfriend back in March.

As CBS New York's John Dias reported from the courthouse, both parties will remind the jury about key evidence to persuade them to vote in their favor.

Majors walked confidently and quietly into court Thursday with his new girlfriend, actress Megan Good, by his side.

The jury is preparing to decide a domestic violence case that could determine his future in Hollywood.

The 34-year-old has declined to testify. If convicted, he could spend a year in prison.

New surveillance video was shown to the jury Wednesday, showing a black SUV where Majors allegedly assaulted his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari on March 25 in Manhattan.

Jabbari testified that while in the SUV, she saw a woman named Cleopatra text Majors "Oh how I wish I was kissing you." She said she grabbed his phone and in his fight to get it back, he hit her in the back of her head and fractured her finger.

Manhattan DA's office

Prosecutors say Majors was abusive for months before the altercation, and they released new audio recordings in which Majors can be heard saying, "How dare you come home drunk and disturb the peace in our house?"

"I'm sorry," Jabbari replies.

"My temper, my... I'm just going to say it, I'm a great man -- a great man," he replies.

New photos show items Majors is accused of throwing during an earlier fight with Jabbari and text messages where he threatens suicide.

"She's unconcious, she's naked from the bottom down, she's my ex-partner. We broke up, I came back," Majors can be heard saying on a 911 call.

After that call, police body camera video shows officers find Jabbari inside a closet of the former couple's Chelsea home. She went to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her finger was fractured, and photos showed she had a deep cut behind her left ear.

However, Majors' defense alleges Jabbari was the instigator on the night of March 25, enraged by the text message, and video shows her chasing after Majors following the altercation. They also say Jabbari went to a nightclub after the fight, where additional surveillance video shows her freely using the finger that she says Majors fractured.

Depending on how long the jury needs, a verdict could be reached as soon as Friday.