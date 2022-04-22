Climate change protesters disrupt distribution of the New York Times, other papers on Earth Day

NEW YORK - An Earth Day climate change protest at the New York Times's College Point printing plant has disrupted delivery of many of Friday's newspapers.

A blockade by activists with Extinction Rebellion prevented the papers from being distributed.

The NYPD says the demonstrators have been asked to leave and arrests will be made if they don't comply.

"While we fully support this group's right to express their point of view, even when we disagree with it as it relates to our coverage, disrupting our business operations and depriving people of critical information is not acceptable," a New York Times spokesperson said.

More papers than just the Times are printed at the facility, and their distribution has also been impacted.