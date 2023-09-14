Climate change protesters block entrance to Citigroup headquarters in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Climate change protesters blocked the entrance to the Citigroup headquarters Thursday in Lower Manhattan.

Chopper 2 was overhead where dozens of people were gathered along Greenwich Street near N. Moore Street.

Chopper 2 was overhead where dozens of people were gathered along Greenwich Street near N. Moore Street.

Employees were forced to use side entrances to get inside.

Police say two dozen people have been arrested.

CBS New York has a crew headed to the scene and will update this post as more information becomes available.