3 residents killed in Clifton house fire; 3 firefighters, 1 police officer injured

CLIFTON, N.J. -- Three people were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Friday night.

Flames broke out in a multi-family home on Ladwik Lane in Clifton.

Police say three people who lived in the house were killed.

Last night, a fire on Ladwik Lane claimed the lives of three residents. The cause and origin of the fire are being... Posted by Clifton NJ Police Department on Saturday, November 19, 2022

Three firefighters and a police officer were also injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are recovering.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.