3 residents killed in Clifton house fire; 3 firefighters, 1 police officer injured
CLIFTON, N.J. -- Three people were killed in a house fire in New Jersey on Friday night.
Flames broke out in a multi-family home on Ladwik Lane in Clifton.
Police say three people who lived in the house were killed.
Three firefighters and a police officer were also injured. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are recovering.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
