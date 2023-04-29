Street renaming held in Queens to honor 10-year-old Clifford Glover, who was fatally shot by police in 1973

Street renaming held in Queens for boy fatally shot by police in 1973

NEW YORK -- A street renaming was held in Queens on Friday for a young boy shot and killed by police 50 years ago.

The intersection of 112th Road and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in South Jamaica will now be known as Clifford Glover Road.

He was just 10 years old when he was fatally shot by an undercover police officer during a traffic stop back in 1973.

"We lost him physically, but he set in motion this spiritual journey that we are on right now, so when we name that street today, let's remember we are who we are because there was a Clifford Glover," Mayor Eric Adams said.

Clifford was the youngest person killed by New York City Police.

The officer involved was later found not guilty of murder.