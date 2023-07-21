Clear skies, finally, have Jersey Shore businesses looking forward to brisk weekend business

ASBURY PARK, N.J. - This weekend is going to be busy down the Jersey Shore.

The First Alert Weather Team says it's the first weekend in almost two months where it won't be raining.

That's meaningful for businesses and residents, who may have to deal with large crowds.

Perfect water for swimming and blue skies for laying out on the beach - that's the unofficial forecast for Saturday and Sunday down the Jersey Shore.

For some friends, it's finally weekend without rain for their girls' weekend stay in Asbury Park.

"We've been coming down for the past three years and we've been rained out for the past two years, so it's really great to have a girls' weekend," Wyckoff resident Clarissa Edwards said.

Business was brisk Friday outside, and inside, The Break restaurant on the boardwalk. The co-owner said wet weekends have cut away at profits so a great forecast is everything.

"We're thrilled. Everybody's geared up for this weekend. We all see it on the forecast and we know our customers are looking at it, as well," Tim McMahon said.

McMahon hopes it will help make up for losses.

"When we get these great weather stretches people do tend to make up for it, we do get that business back," he said.

Sunny skies also bring in money for others.

"I am an artist, and I draw caricatures of everybody. I will be out here all day drawing caricatures of everybody, and I love it. I've been doing it a long time," Chester Hanson said.

Coming down the Jersey Shore is going to cost you for the day. In Asbury Park, beach badges cost $9 dollars for the weekend, while kids get to go in for free. Parking is at least $30, and that doesn't include gas, food, and treats on the boardwalk.

"It's a lot less expensive than Manhattan," Barbel Perissa said. "You have the beach and your boardwalk it's nice."

Large crowds are expected in Asbury Park starting Saturday, but some residents said the city does a great job keeping it all under control.

"No they are pretty much on their best behavior here, and I don't have to worry about that," Asbury Park resident Sherry Lucien said.

"Great crowd. Diversified. In the 13 years I have been here, never seen a problem," Asbury Park resident Jerry Polvay said.

If you're going down the Jersey Shore, remember to swim only where lifeguards are present because they say, even with picture-perfect weather, rip currents can be strong.